The TCM brand that is growing with Singapore — and still changing lives

Since 1879, Eu Yan Sang has stood for care, compassion and the restorative strength of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Born from a desire to ease the suffering of tin mine workers, the brand has grown with Singapore — preserving centuries of wisdom while embracing modern science to meet evolving needs. Today, its remedies are trusted by generations, thoughtfully crafted to be safe, effective and easy to enjoy. Guided by the mission of “Caring for Mankind”, Eu Yan Sang’s commitment goes beyond products — reaching into the heart of the community. Rooted in tradition, yet always looking forward, it continues to nurture lives with purpose and care.