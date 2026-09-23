From uncertainty to answers: Why coordinated breast assessment matters

When 45-year-old business analyst Abby Koh* went for her annual health screening in December 2025, she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong. She had not noticed a lump or any other unusual changes.

However, her mammogram detected a cluster of tiny calcium deposits, known as calcifications, in the upper part of her right breast. Ms Koh made an appointment with Dr Esther Chuwa, a senior consultant and breast surgeon at Solis Breast Care and Surgery Centre, for further assessment.

She did not expect her appointment to be brought forward to just two days later, after Solis requested and reviewed her screening images and report. “I was a little worried,” said the mother of two. “My appointment was originally set for two months out.”

Three days after meeting Dr Chuwa, Ms Koh underwent a biopsy at Solis’ partner Luma Women’s Imaging Centre. The biopsy revealed atypical lobular hyperplasia (ALH), an abnormal growth of cells in the breast lobules that warranted further assessment to check for any associated or more significant abnormalities and determine whether further management was needed.

What followed was a series of investigations and clinical decisions involving surgery, radiology and pathology – eventually uncovering an invasive cancer that had not been evident at the outset.

“From my first appointment and biopsy to the surgery, the whole process went by in a flash,” said Ms Koh. “Dr Chuwa and her team were incredibly efficient and on top of everything.”