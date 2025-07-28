Why professionals are choosing an NBS postgraduate degree to stay ahead

Having worked in start-ups and global corporations in the fields of data science and AI across different industries, Ms Janet Uy had built a formidable career in tech. But after 18 years in the industry, she was ready to take her career to the next level.

“I had been in technical roles throughout my career but I wanted to transition into a more strategic role – where I could influence decisions at the business level,” shared Ms Uy, 40, who currently leads a team at Microsoft as a senior cloud solution architect manager.