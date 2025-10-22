Young Singaporeans show what it means to drive change today, not someday

When Mr Rustam Shariq Mujtaba first heard his mother’s stories about growing up in a kampung in Seletar, he thought they sounded like something out of a storybook. “She would tell me about climbing trees, sailing down the river on a sampan and living in a village that seemed almost self-sufficient. But when I searched for the place she called Tongkang Pechah online, I couldn’t find a single record of it,” recalled the 27-year-old data scientist. “I thought maybe she was making it up.”
That doubt turned into resolve years later, when Mr Rustam’s grandmother — who had also lived in the village — passed away. “I always thought I had time to hear her stories in her own words. When she was gone, I realised I had to start documenting such memories before they disappear,” he said.
This personal endeavour grew into Project Broken Barges, a youth-led movement to preserve and share the lesser-known histories of Seletar. The project has since expanded to include stories from diverse backgrounds, with a permanent infographic wall — developed as a visual archive — planned for Fernvale Community Club.
For Mr Rustam, the journey is as much about identity as it is about heritage. “The biggest takeaway was this sense of belonging I found. It made me proud to be a Singaporean, and helped me understand that harmony and multiculturalism existed in our communities long before 1965,” he said.
Today, Project Broken Barges continues to grow with the support of the National Youth Council (NYC)’s Young ChangeMakers programme, which provides funding, mentorship and peer support to help youth turn their ideas into action.
GUIDED BY YOUTH ASPIRATIONS
Mr Rustam’s story was just one of many shared at the SG Youth Forum, held on Sep 6 2025 at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre. The event drew around 1,300 youths and stakeholders, and marked a key milestone in the ongoing SG Youth Plan — a national initiative that reflects youth aspirations and supports young people in driving change.
In his address at the SG Youth Forum, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Senior Minister of State for Education, Mr David Neo, spoke candidly about the challenges and opportunities facing the next generation. “The world around us grows increasingly complex and uncertain… but the good news is that Singapore has never shied away from any of these challenges,” he said. “Whether or not we can remain exceptional depends on all of you seated in this room today. You will shape what Singapore becomes beyond SG60.”
Between November 2024 and July 2025, the SG Youth Plan engaged more than 50,000 youths and stakeholders, gathering over 200,000 sentiments. The conversations revealed a generation that is pragmatic yet purposeful, values non-traditional success and seeks more ways to contribute meaningfully to the community.
Mr Neo further highlighted that more than half of the youths engaged expressed a desire to make a positive impact on the community, and hoped that more platforms would be available for them to contribute. “I am greatly encouraged by the movement that you’ve started to be the change that you want to see. And we will support and empower you to do more,” he said.
SPRINGBOARD FOR COLLABORATIONS
Among the organisations present was IMYouth, a volunteer-run collective dedicated to uplifting Indian Muslim youth voices and fostering civic movement. The group is working closely with NYC through the Mentoring SG Movement and the Young ChangeMakers grant. Its welfare director Mohamed Reayahzath Ali Nattamai said the forum was a unique chance to learn about the wide range of ongoing youth-led efforts. “I found it valuable to connect with youth leaders from different backgrounds and industries,” said Mr Reayahzath. “These interactions have sparked discussions about potential collaborations, including ideas for inter-community projects and joint initiatives that could benefit from our diverse perspectives and experiences.”
Also contributing was the Stewardship Asia Centre (SAC), a non-profit aimed at helping policymakers, investors and individuals activate steward leadership. Earlier this year, it co-organised the NextGen Steward Leaders Summit with NYC. For Ms Abigail Chan, assistant manager of research and engagement at SAC, such efforts matter because they spotlight how youths can turn ideals into action. “When speaking to the youths at the SG Youth Forum, it’s clear that they are purpose-driven and passionate about creating a better future for Singapore. Yet, we’ve also heard that they struggle with turning their values into action,” she said.
FUELLED BY CONNECTION
For financial advisor Dania Mazrin, 24, volunteering has been less about grand gestures — it is the human connections that matter most. Her journey began in 2016, during a school trip to a village in Vietnam to help make roads safer. “At first, I thought going overseas was just cool,” she said. “But when the Vietnamese volunteers took such good care of us when we fell sick — even though we were strangers — it rewired my brain chemistry. It made me crave more of that kind of humanity.”
Ms Dania returned to Vietnam in 2019 through the Youth Expedition Project — now known as the Youth Corps Expedition Project (YEP) — a national programme that sends youths abroad to serve communities and build cross-cultural understanding. Since then, she has taken part in multiple YEP trips and local initiatives, including environmental sustainability programmes as well as projects involving seniors and people with special needs. “Volunteering without love is just a chore. When you do it with love, it changes the whole experience,” she said.
One moment that stayed with her was returning to a Vietnamese village she had visited, only to discover that a young beneficiary she had once helped had grown up to become a translator for her team. “She remembered exactly what we did back then, and told me it inspired her to give back. That was when I realised the impact of volunteering can be intangible but everlasting,” said Ms Dania.
INNOVATORS AT WORK
Project Broken Barges
Preserves Seletar’s forgotten histories through interviews and creative storytelling
- A permanent infographic wall at Fernvale Community Club will showcase kampung life and diverse traditions
Project HealthSync
Uses motion capture technology to guide seniors through safe, physiotherapist-recommended exercises with real-time feedback
- Installed in community spaces, it bridges the gap between hospital rehabilitation and everyday wellness
Silver Strength
Brings free weekly fitness classes to seniors, led by trained youth volunteers
- With toolkits and lesson plans, the model can be easily replicated in neighbourhoods
FROM SPARK TO MOVEMENT
The SG Youth Forum brought together numerous young people like Mr Rustam and Ms Dania — each showing how personal experiences can spark ripple effects across communities. Their efforts reflect the larger mission of the SG Youth Plan: to build a society where young people are empowered to lead, connect and contribute. As Mr Neo puts it, “You are not just leaders of tomorrow. You want to take an active role in leading today.”
For Mr Rustam, leadership means preserving life stories for future generations. For Ms Dania, it means fostering empathy across borders. Together, their journeys reflect a generation that is bold, grounded and unafraid to take the road less travelled.
Far from being the finish line, the SG Youth Forum served as a springboard for what’s next. With more engagements planned in the months ahead, youths are being invited to shape the final phase of the SG Youth Plan and co-create a future that reflects their hopes and values. Or, as Ms Dania summed up: “Come with an open heart, because if you’re only here to add something to your resume, you won’t fully experience the benefits. But if you’re here to serve with love, you will gain as much as you give.”