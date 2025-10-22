Young Singaporeans show what it means to drive change today, not someday

When Mr Rustam Shariq Mujtaba first heard his mother’s stories about growing up in a kampung in Seletar, he thought they sounded like something out of a storybook. “She would tell me about climbing trees, sailing down the river on a sampan and living in a village that seemed almost self-sufficient. But when I searched for the place she called Tongkang Pechah online, I couldn’t find a single record of it,” recalled the 27-year-old data scientist. “I thought maybe she was making it up.”

That doubt turned into resolve years later, when Mr Rustam’s grandmother — who had also lived in the village — passed away. “I always thought I had time to hear her stories in her own words. When she was gone, I realised I had to start documenting such memories before they disappear,” he said.