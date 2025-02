How modern fertility treatments enhance the chances of a successful pregnancy

“It completely changed my perspective,” she said. “I realised that being stressed all the time was not good for me, and it was important to prioritise my mental health.” After that conversation, Ms Thiam began exercising more regularly, taking walks and working out with a trainer to improve her overall well-being.

In a situation where nothing is guaranteed, Ms Thiam advised fellow couples on the same journey to “try and enjoy the process”.

“We can only do our best and the rest is not within our control,” she said. “Don’t be ashamed to seek professional help or talk to people in your life whom you feel you can relate to. Don’t dwell on it alone.” She also notes that it is important for a couple to communicate openly. “My husband and I have learnt that we need to be very clear about how we feel and not keep things to ourselves.”

Dr Fong said: “I have noticed that women tend to be more forthcoming about seeking help while men are more resistant. More can be done to educate men about fertility treatments and encourage them to voice their concerns.”

Above all, couples should remain open-minded when it comes to seeking treatment. “Consult a doctor, get a second opinion if you have to, but stay open to the options that are available to you,” he advised.