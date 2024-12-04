With high levels of cancer coverage, Income Insurance’s Enhanced IncomeShield helps you and your family build a more robust financial safety net, so you can focus on recovery.

Important notes from Income Insurance

1 Enhanced IncomeShield covers 5x MediShield Life (MSHL) Limit and 18x MSHL Limit for one primary cancer when you add a Deluxe Care or Classic Care rider to your Enhanced Preferred or Enhanced Advantage plan.

2 This benefit covers the main outpatient hospital treatment received by the insured from a hospital or a licensed medical centre or clinic. For cancer drug treatment, only cancer drug treatments listed on the Cancer Drug List (CDL) and used according to the indications for the cancer drugs, as specified in the CDL on Ministry of Health (MOH) website (go.gov.sg/moh-cancerdruglist) will be covered. For each primary cancer, if the cancer drug treatment on the CDL involves more than one drug, we allow a particular drug to be removed from the treatment or replaced with another drug on the CDL that has the indication ‘for cancer treatment’, only if this is due to intolerance or contraindications (for example, allergic reactions). In such cases, the claim limit of the original cancer drug treatment on the CDL will apply.

For each primary cancer, if more than one cancer drug treatment is administered in a month, the following will apply.

If any of the cancer drug treatments that are on the CDL have an indication that states ‘monotherapy’, only the treatments on the CDL that have the indication ‘for cancer treatment’ will be covered in that month.

If none of the cancer drug treatments that are on the CDL has an indication that states ‘monotherapy’: if more than one of the cancer drug treatments administered in a month has an indication other than ‘for cancer treatment’, only cancer drug treatments that are on the CDL and have the indication ‘for cancer treatment’ will be covered in that month. if one or none of the cancer drug treatments administered in a month has an indication other than ‘for cancer treatment’, all cancer drug treatments that are on the CDL will be covered in that month.



Cancer drug treatments not on the CDL will be considered as having an indication other than ‘for cancer treatment’.

For cancer drug treatment on the CDL, the benefit limit for a plan is a multiple of the MSHL Limit for the specific cancer drug treatment. The latest MSHL limits are shown under “MediShield Life Claim Limit per month” in the CDL on MOH’s website (go.gov.sg/moh-cancerdruglist). MOH may update these limits from time to time. The revised list will apply to the cancer drug treatment administered on and after the date the revised list comes into effect.

3 Cell, tissue and gene therapy benefit pays for inpatient hospital treatment (including day surgery) and outpatient hospital treatment for cell, tissue and gene therapy provided to the insured, as long as the following conditions are met.

The cell, tissue and gene therapy is approved by MOH and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The registered medical practitioner recommends in writing that the insured needs the cell, tissue and gene therapy for necessary medical treatment, according to the relevant guidelines from MOH.

4 We will only cover the proton beam therapy if it is administered for a MOH-approved proton beam therapy indication (that is, MOH has approved the therapy for the insured’s condition) and the insured meets the eligibility criteria for proton beam therapy under MSHL. The proton beam therapy indications and the eligibility criteria are set out on MOH’s website (go.gov.sg/pbt-approved-indications). MOH may update these from time to time.

5 For cancer drug services, it covers services that are part of any outpatient cancer drug treatment, such as consultations, scans, lab investigations, preparing and administering the cancer drug, supportive-care drugs and blood transfusions. It does not cover services provided before the insured is diagnosed with cancer or after the cancer drug treatment has ended.

The cancer drug services benefit limit is based on a multiple of the MSHL Limit for cancer drug services. For the latest MSHL Limit for cancer drug services, refer to “Cancer Drug Services” under the MSHL benefits on MOH’s website (go.gov.sg/mshlbenefits). MOH may update this from time to time. The revised limit will be applicable to the cancer drug services incurred within the policy year of the revised limit.

6 Subject to policy year limits and any benefit limits.

7 We will reimburse you for the eligible hospitalisation cost you have incurred, subject to deductible, co-insurance, admission of ward class, benefit limits, and any other policy terms (including exclusions).

8 Pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation treatment are not covered for treatment given before or after inpatient psychiatric treatment, accident inpatient dental treatment or emergency overseas treatment. We do not cover pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation treatment if, under the policy, we do not pay for the inpatient hospital treatment received during the stay in the hospital. Post-hospitalisation treatment, such as medication bought during a period of post-hospitalisation treatment but not used during that period, is not covered.

If the inpatient hospital treatment is provided by our panel and paid for under the Enhanced IncomeShield Preferred plan, we will cover the cost of medical treatment the insured received in the policy year for up to 180 days before the date they went into hospital and up to 365 days after the date they left the hospital.

Please refer to the policy conditions for further details.

Enhanced IncomeShield is available as a MediSave-approved Integrated Shield Plan for the insured who is a Singapore Citizen or a Singapore Permanent Resident. This applies as long as the insured meets the eligibility conditions under MediShield Life. If the insured is a foreigner who has an eligible valid pass with a foreign identification number (FIN), Enhanced IncomeShield is not available as an Integrated Shield Plan.

This is for general information only and does not constitute an offer, recommendation, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell any product(s). You can find the usual terms, conditions and exclusions of this plan at income.com.sg/enhanced-incomeshield-policy-conditions.pdf, income.com.sg/deluxe-care-rider-policy-conditions.pdf and income.com.sg/classic-care-rider-policy-conditions.pdf . All our products are developed to benefit our customers but not all may be suitable for your specific needs. You should speak to a qualified insurance advisor before you purchase any product. Otherwise, you may end up buying a plan that does not meet your expectations or needs. As a result, you may not be able to afford the premiums or get the insurance protection you want. If you find that this plan is not suitable after purchasing it, you may terminate it within the free-look period and obtain a refund of the premiums paid.

Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

Information is correct as at December 4, 2024.