Seizing the opportunities to thrive at TikTok

EMPOWERED FROM THE GET-GO

Today’s young professionals are eager to lead and prove their mettle – and at TikTok, these opportunities are aplenty. Mr Eric Zheng’s journey exemplifies how trust and responsibility within the company fuel career progression.

Mr Zheng, 31, joined TikTok in 2018 as an engineer with three years of prior experience. He is now a technical manager leading the team that is responsible for identity and access systems across its global ecosystem.

His career growth was driven by his knack for solving complex technical challenges, such as stabilising high-traffic systems. The organisation’s work culture also played a significant role in his growth, by encouraging him to explore different solutions and experiment with new ideas.

“The more you demonstrate your ability to solve real-world problems, the more opportunities come your way,” he shared. Recognised for his technical skills, Mr Zheng was promoted to senior engineer and later to team leader.

His current role involves global collaborations with teams around the world. One of his key achievements was leading the development of a seamless log-in feature, which resulted in usability improvements for millions of TikTok users.