To improve outcomes for cancers affecting women across Asia, Roche is prioritising their needs and expanding access for patients in underserved locations.

For many women in the Asia-Pacific region, self-care takes a backseat to caring for others, often at the expense of their own health.

A survey by Roche Diagnostics of 2,836 women aged 25 to 50 from eight Asia-Pacific countries discovered that 44 per cent of respondents delayed or avoided medical treatment because of familial obligations. Moreover, six in 10 respondents believe that female diseases are undervalued in healthcare systems.

These findings emerged as cancers affecting women are increasing in incidence across the region. Asia currently accounts for 45 per cent of all global breast cancer cases and 58 per cent of cervical cancer deaths worldwide, according to data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Lower- and middle-income countries (LMICs) face additional challenges due to demographic and developmental transitions, leading to higher mortality rates from breast and cervical cancer. A significant factor is that women in these regions are often diagnosed at later stages, which worsens outcomes.