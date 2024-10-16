A champion of inclusivity and social responsibility, this multinational real estate group is dedicated to fostering cohesive communities.

For seasoned baristas, mastering the craft of making lattes or managing the cash register is par for the course. But for about 20 staff members across six Starbucks outlets in Frasers Property malls, training has broadened to include communicating effectively with persons with disabilities and recognising the signs of dementia.
This initiative is part of Frasers Property’s pioneering Inclusion Champions Programme, which empowers participating retail tenants to establish safe and welcoming spaces for members of the community who have different needs. It reflects the company’s broader vision to foster inclusivity across its properties worldwide.
LISTENING TO WHAT MATTERS
For Frasers Property, a multinational investor-developer-manager of real estate products, making meaningful social impact within a neighbourhood starts with purposeful listening.
The group’s approach is evident in Bangkok’s Samyan district, where the Samyan Mitrtown mixed-use development demonstrates how understanding local needs can transform a space into more than just a shopping and dining destination. Named after ‘mitr’, the Thai word for friend, Samyan Mitrtown serves as a hub for connection. Its name also cleverly echoes the English word ‘mid’, emphasising its role as a central gathering point.
Samyan Mitrtown is designed to cater to a diverse range of visitors, from students to budding entrepreneurs. A standout feature among its community spaces is the free-to-use C asean Samyan CO-OP, a co-learning hub that welcomes students from nearby institutions like Chulalongkorn University. It offers a dynamic environment for socialising, and engaging in events like resume-crafting workshops and international scholarship seminars. With charging stations and enrichment classes co-organised with local organisations, the space ensures students – regardless of their economic background – have access to valuable resources and opportunities.
In addition, Samyan Mitrtown offers a 24-hour zone with cafes, shops and workspaces, providing night owls with safe and convenient places to study, work or unwind.
Here’s how Frasers Property is driving social impact for good. Video: Frasers Property
“In an increasingly fragmented social landscape, our physical spaces are important in bringing people closer together. What might seem like a small initiative can have cumulative effects that make a world of difference,” noted Ms Wanshi Zheng, group chief strategy and sustainability officer, Frasers Property.
Since its opening in 2019, the C asean Samyan CO-OP has drawn positive feedback from visitors, amassed over 200,000 registered members and serves some 600,000 users annually.
NURTURING A SENSE OF BELONGING
In Australia, one in four people faces loneliness. To tackle this issue, Frasers Property joined forces with Ending Loneliness Together, an advisory body focused on reducing loneliness through research and advocacy. The collaboration leverages insights to design community spaces and social programmes that promote connection and mitigate social isolation across Frasers Property’s developments in Australia.
This partnership also supports initiatives like The Great Separation, a documentary which aims to raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding loneliness.
CATALYSING CONNECTIONS IN COMMERCIAL SPACES
In commercial real estate, thoughtful placemaking also plays a vital role in significantly elevating the work environment. Ms Zheng highlights that the company’s approach to crafting spaces with employee well-being in mind not only strengthens bonds among colleagues but encourages productive collaboration and enhances organisational culture among Frasers Property’s tenants, too.
The YARDS, Frasers Property’s commercial estate in Kemps Creek, New South Wales, redefines what an industrial community can be. Specialising in logistics and manufacturing, it is the first industrial estate in Australia to achieve 6 Star Green Star Communities rating from the Green Building Council of Australia. This is in recognition of its shared spaces for tenants, customers and the community to use, along with eco-friendly elements like electric vehicle charging stations, rooftop solar installations and energy-efficient designs with smart controls.
Designed to balance work and leisure, The YARDS features a curated selection of retail outlets and eateries, all centred around a green community space. To promote healthier transport options, a network of walking and cycling paths spans the estate. Building on this foundation, this mixed-use development plans to expand its offerings to further meet tenant needs, including mental health and well-being events and industrial safety roadshows.
A similar approach has earned Frasers Property’s Winnersh Triangle Business Park a three-star Fitwel certification, recognising excellence in promoting health and well-being in the built environment. Showcasing how a modern workplace can integrate productivity and wellness, the business park near Reading in the United Kingdom has approximately 130,000 sqm of lettable area and boasts a number of features that promote this. These include an onsite nursery, a well-being and fitness hub, expansive green spaces and a nearby country park, providing a well-rounded setting that enriches the daily experiences of tenants.
Beyond these amenities, Winnersh Triangle Business Park also focuses on building a strong sense of community and belonging. Activities held here such as yoga sessions, bootcamp classes, charity drives and summer parties help alleviate stress and foster a people-first culture.
A FORCE FOR GOOD
Around the world, Frasers Property’s long-term community investment and placemaking initiatives aim to create healthy, thriving spaces where meaningful relationships are forged. This aligns with company’s purpose to inspire experiences and create places for good.
In Singapore, Frasers Property supports national movements and builds strategic partnerships to advance social responsibility. This year, the group was recognised as a Champion of Good by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre for the second time, reflecting its dedication to embedding social purpose within its corporate strategy through efforts like the Inclusion Champions Programme.
Highlighting malls as key community touchpoints, Mr Patrick Kwok, general manager of Starbucks Singapore, noted that retailers in the programme have the chance to drive positive change throughout the retail ecosystem. “By embracing inclusivity, retailers and property owners can work together to create spaces accessible for everyone and cultivate shared experiences,” he said.
Ms Zheng highlighted that Frasers Property stays aligned with evolving needs through a combination of consultations, partnerships and data-driven strategies.
“We take our role as space creators seriously. Our teams develop initiatives that build connections and support inclusive, resilient communities,” she noted. “By listening with purpose, we gain a deeper understanding of the needs and well-being of everyone who uses our spaces. This recognition and appreciation of differences bring us closer to the communities we serve.”