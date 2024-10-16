A champion of inclusivity and social responsibility, this multinational real estate group is dedicated to fostering cohesive communities.

For seasoned baristas, mastering the craft of making lattes or managing the cash register is par for the course. But for about 20 staff members across six Starbucks outlets in Frasers Property malls, training has broadened to include communicating effectively with persons with disabilities and recognising the signs of dementia.

This initiative is part of Frasers Property’s pioneering Inclusion Champions Programme, which empowers participating retail tenants to establish safe and welcoming spaces for members of the community who have different needs. It reflects the company’s broader vision to foster inclusivity across its properties worldwide.