Building The Future

AS THE WORLD’S POPULATION IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY OVER

20 PER CENT

by 2050, demand for infrastructure will surge. This makes transforming the global built environment even more critical as we tackle climate change. Our buildings and infrastructure need to be sustainable to accommodate this growing population, to avoid dire consequences.

Today, the built environment contributes to more than a third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Recognising this urgent need to mitigate carbon emissions, Temasek proactively invests in sustainable solutions that promote decarbonisation across the sector.

“There is a need for private capital to be purposefully deployed to realise the sustainable future we want,” said Dr Uwe Krueger, Temasek’s head of industrials, business services, energy and resources, and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa. “As a long-term investor, we see our role in funding innovative solutions to help make carbon abatement more affordable in the built environment.”

In line with this, Temasek has made investments that help the built environment’s transition towards net zero emissions. These include firms and projects that decarbonise “hard-to-abate” segments in the building value chain, such as the cement and steel industries, where processes like production and disposal are traditionally heavy carbon emitters.

Temasek also catalyses energy-efficient solutions, such as brownfield district cooling and electrification of heating applications, which can be deployed in existing buildings. It encourages the development of long-duration energy storage solutions – vital for supporting the widescale deployment of renewable energy sources within building infrastructure.