Pathways to Net Zero

From rising sea levels to record temperatures, the stark reality of climate change can no longer be ignored. To avoid the cataclysmic effects of global warming, drastic measures need to be implemented now by both the public and private sectors. While many countries are taking active steps to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impact of climate change, companies are working towards becoming carbon-neutral and seizing opportunities emerging from the green revolution.

As a purpose-driven investment company, Temasek plays its part by deploying capital to accelerate solutions that can help achieve sustainable returns over the long term. “Temasek is not merely a provider of financial capital, but we see our capital as seeding innovation, catalysing change and scaling growth through our expertise, network and partnerships,” said Ms Kyung-Ah Park, head of ESG investment management and managing director of sustainability at Temasek. “Realising a net zero future is a business imperative. We believe that our collective future will be defined by our ability to look not only at profits but importantly to embed sustainability in every thing that we do.”

Temasek is committed to driving the transition towards a cleaner, sustainable and better world. As a firm, it has achieved and maintained carbon neutrality since 2020. At a portfolio level, it targets to reduce the net carbon emissions attributable to its portfolio to half the 2010 levels by 2030, and aim for net zero portfolio emissions by 2050.