Learn about the woman who fought to ban polygamy during Singapore's early days
Women's Rights
Women’s Rights
Sports and Singapore society
Women's Rights

Women’s Rights

BStudio_Founders_Section_underline.svg

From a traditionally patriarchal society in the 1950s, Singapore has made significant strides in areas such as education, political participation and changing roles at home. How have these women’s rights issues evolved over the decades?

BStudio_Founders_Profile_Margaret.png

Ms Margaret Thomas

Activist and founding member of AWARE

BStudio_Founders_Profile_Vivian.png

MS VIVIAN LIM

Women’s rights advocate
and co-founder of GEN

I AM A WOMAN AND, WITH REGARD TO THE PROBLEMS OF WOMEN, I HAVE VERY HIGH IDEALS AND STRONG SENTIMENTS. WE ARE GOING TO PASS LEGISLATION STIPULATING, UNDER THE LAW, THAT EVERY MAN MAY HAVE ONLY ONE WIFE SO THAT WE CAN CREATE A HAPPY LIFE IN THE HOMES OF OUR NEW SOCIETY.
MDM HOE PUAY CHOO, ONE OF THE FIRST FEMALE POLITICIANS IN THE PEOPLE’S ACTION PARTY,
SPEECH IN THE LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY (JULY 20, 1959)
BStudio_Founders_BG_Sports.jpg

Sports and Singapore society

BStudio_Founders_Section_underline.svg

We have a thriving sports culture today, with local sporting heroes that have made a mark at home and abroad. Sports has also become a way of life for many Singaporeans. But what was it like in the 1960s, when we did not even have facilities such as stadiums or fitness corners?

BStudio_Founders_Profile_Lily.png

MS LILY OTHMAN

Daughter of Othman Wok, former Minister for Culture and Social Affairs

BStudio_Founders_Profile_Farhanna.png

MS FARHANNA FARID

World deadlift
record holder

THE NEW GENERATION WILL NOT FEAR STAGNANT THINKING BECAUSE THEY WILL HAVE DYNAMIC REFLEXES BUILT INTO THEM. THEY WILL HAVE MORE RESPONSIBILITIES, BUT BEING WELL-EQUIPPED FOR THE TASKS THEY WILL NOT FLINCH.
Mr Othman Wok, Minister for Culture and Social Affairs, Speech at the
initiation ceremony of the National Sports Stadium (Dec 7, 1966)
ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Encapsulating the courage and dynamism that defined Singapore’s early years, the exhibition highlights the dilemmas of building a new nation and showcases how Singapore’s founding leaders and generation overcame obstacles with values such as boldness, resilience and integrity. It invites Singaporeans to reflect on our founding values in the face of contemporary challenges today, and find inspiration for the way forward. Semangat yang Baru: Forging a New Singapore Spirit is a pilot exhibition for the Founders’ Memorial, an upcoming museum built to commemorate the values and ideals of Singapore’s first-generation leaders.

Photo credits: The Straits Times © SPH Media Limited; Ministry of Information and the Arts Collection, courtesy of National Archives of Singapore
RETRACE THE STEPS OF OUR FOUNDING LEADERS AND EXPLORE HOW THE VALUES THAT DROVE THEM CONTINUE TO INSPIRE NEW GENERATIONS OF SINGAPOREANS.

BStudio_Founders_Profile_Margaret.png

MS MARGARET THOMAS

Activist and founding member of AWARE

Thought leader and tireless advocate for women’s rights, Ms Margaret Thomas was president of the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) from 2018 to 2022. A former journalist, she often wrote about feminist issues and other social concerns. Inheriting a passion for public service from her father Francis Thomas, a pivotal figure in Singapore’s erstwhile political party Labour Front, Ms Thomas continues to foster social change by encouraging dialogue on gender equality and inclusivity.

