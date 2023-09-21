Learn about the woman who fought to ban polygamy during Singapore's early days

Unfolding The Legacy
Serving as a bridge between the past and present, these videos delve into Singapore’s storied history through the perspectives of four Singaporeans. Born of different generations, they trace the evolution of women’s rights in Singapore and the development of our sports culture.
As part of the Founders’ Memorial’s pilot exhibition, the videos shine a spotlight on how our past continues to shape and inspire our future.
Women’s Rights
From a traditionally patriarchal society in the 1950s, Singapore has made significant strides in areas such as education, political participation and changing roles at home. How have these women’s rights issues evolved over the decades?
Ms Margaret Thomas
Activist and founding member of AWARE
MS VIVIAN LIM
Women’s rights advocate
and co-founder of GEN
SPEECH IN THE LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY (JULY 20, 1959)
SPEECH IN THE LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY
(JULY 20, 1959)
Sports and Singapore society
We have a thriving sports culture today, with local sporting heroes that have made a mark at home and abroad. Sports has also become a way of life for many Singaporeans. But what was it like in the 1960s, when we did not even have facilities such as stadiums or fitness corners?
MS LILY OTHMAN
Daughter of Othman Wok, former Minister for Culture and Social Affairs
MS FARHANNA FARID
World deadlift
record holder
initiation ceremony of the National Sports Stadium (Dec 7, 1966)
and Social Affairs, Speech at the initiation ceremony of the National Sports Stadium
(Dec 7, 1966)
ABOUT THE EXHIBITION
Encapsulating the courage and dynamism that defined Singapore’s early years, the exhibition highlights the dilemmas of building a new nation and showcases how Singapore’s founding leaders and generation overcame obstacles with values such as boldness, resilience and integrity. It invites Singaporeans to reflect on our founding values in the face of contemporary challenges today, and find inspiration for the way forward. Semangat yang Baru: Forging a New Singapore Spirit is a pilot exhibition for the Founders’ Memorial, an upcoming museum built to commemorate the values and ideals of Singapore’s first-generation leaders.Photo credits: The Straits Times © SPH Media Limited; Ministry of Information and the Arts Collection, courtesy of National Archives of Singapore