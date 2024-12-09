Shop online, be entertained: How gift-giving can be fun, safe and stress-free this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing, the question of what presents to buy for friends and family is on everyone’s mind. The search for the perfect gifts is increasingly happening online, as shoppers prefer to skip the queues at physical stores and purchase items virtually. Even the act of online shopping has transformed beyond traditional e-commerce clicks.

Just ask preschool educator Khoo Yu Jie, 26. An active TikTok user, she often taps the app’s Shop icon to buy household products such as facial tissues and laundry pods for home use. Lately, she has been scrolling through the platform to find holiday gifts for others.