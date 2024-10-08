The key to protecting critical data from quantum cyberattacks
Singapore’s Security Edge — a resilient and scalable Quantum-Safe Network.
What if sensitive health records, credit card information and even state secrets that exist online in our information societies could be decrypted in a matter of minutes?
Even for today’s supercomputers, with about a million times more processing power than the fastest computers, the mathematics behind the popular encryption algorithms protecting most of our confidential online data is virtually impossible to solve. But for quantum computers built on rapidly emerging technology, cracking the code would be all in a day’s work.
With quantum computing, “the traditional cryptography that secures all the communication we have in telcos and financial services (could be) easily broken”, says Mr Vincent Loy, the Assistant Managing Director of the Technology Group in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
ANTICIPATING THE QUANTUM THREAT
The advent of quantum computers that can break almost all our current encryption methods has spurred governments and businesses to transition to post-quantum cryptography, or quantum-safe systems, even if the quantum computers that could make these encryptions obsolete are still in development.
Some computer scientists estimate that quantum computers with such power will be built within the next decade.
“Quantum computers, when they’re finally realised, threaten the security of current cryptography algorithms, which protect our communications and our data,” says Dr Ong Chen Hui, the Assistant Chief Executive of the Business and Technology Group, Singapore’s Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA).
“As part of Singapore’s Digital Connectivity Blueprint, we shared our goal to achieve quantum safety by 2030.”
QUANTUM CYBERSECURITY
To provide organisations with the security for a quantum future, IMDA has partnered the likes of network and digital service provider SPTel in the National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) initiative.
As more organisations consider incorporating quantum security into their business plans, a platform like NQSN+, supported by SPTel’s trusted QKD nodes, will facilitate secure key exchanges between companies and public clouds.
SPTel is collaborating with SpeQtral to develop a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platform that enhances cybersecurity through quantum-safe communication.
“SPTel will implement and operate the Quantum Key Distribution platform within our network so that we can deliver a quantum-safe network for Singapore,” says Mr Titus Yong, the chief executive officer of SPTel.
Encrypted data requires the correct key to decrypt and view the information. Two organisations sharing data will need to pass this key securely in their digital communication.
Traditionally, this key is algorithm based, but with quantum-safe networks, the key will be generated based on the fastest thing known to mankind: light.
Quantum computing is an emerging technology that poses an unprecedented security risk to today’s encryption methods. Discover how IMDA is partnering with SPTel for Quantum-Safe Networks to protect the integrity of financial transactions and ensure the stability of our financial system.
QKD allows two parties “to exchange the data encryption key securely, between themselves, by using light particles we call photons,” explains Mr Yong.
While traditional computers and classical digital communication uses bits, the use of photons allows information to be encoded in quantum states, or qubits. The threat of a third-party trying to gain knowledge of the random secret key during the QKD communication can be prevented.
SPTel’s CEO says: “Photon-based generated keys are resistant to eavesdropping because any interception of the photons will change their characteristics. Such a key will be dropped, and a new key will be generated. Eavesdropping will also generate an alert, which an operator like SPTel will pick up, and inform the customer of a possible compromise.”
PLUGGING VARIOUS ENTITIES IN
A scalable and resilient network, too, is required as a secure base for the effective transmission of keys.
“We work with the best of breed network equipment and quantum-security providers across the industry to ensure that customers will have minimum changes to their existing network,” says Mr Yong.
Military and government communications, medical data, confidential corporate networks and financial services are all vulnerable to quantum cyberattacks. Within the financial services industry in particular, the MAS has been preparing various entities for the risks.
“We’ve issued an advisory for the financial institutions to be aware and consider the impact of quantum,” highlights Mr Loy.
A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
Advances in quantum computing technology can be a double-edged sword. While there are risks to safeguard against in almost every aspect of our digital world, quantum computing could also provide solutions to many of our real-world problems.
“Quantum is a very exciting area, and brings immense opportunities, and financial services really need to grasp these opportunities,” says Mr Loy.
Market-leading tech companies are hopeful that quantum computing could lead us to breakthroughs in climate change, food security and life-saving drugs.
Considering the advantages and disadvantages, Dr Ong says: “Singapore is not only dedicated to harnessing the power of quantum computing, but we also want to mitigate the risks, so that we can pave the way for a secure and innovative future.”
