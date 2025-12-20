7-Eleven Inc says CEO Jeo DePinto to retire

Dec 19 : Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto will retire after 20 years in the role.
The company said in a statement that it has appointed current President Stan Reynolds and Doug Rosencrans, executive vice president and chief operating officer, as interim co-CEOs.
7-Eleven Inc is the North American convenience store business of Japan-listed Seven & I Holdings.
The group's board of directors is in the process of identifying a successor to DePinto, the company added.