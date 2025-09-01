Abu Dhabi-backed G42 aims to diversify chip suppliers for AI campus, Semafor reports

Abu Dhabi-backed technology group G42 aims to diversify chip suppliers beyond Nvidia for the UAE-U.S. AI campus, Semafor reported on Monday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the talks.

The group is still negotiating with major American technology firms including Amazon's AWS cloud, Microsoft, Meta and Elon Musk's xAI to become tenants at the data center, with Google being the furthest along in negotiations, according to the report.

G42 is looking to chipmakers AMD, Cerebras Systems and Qualcomm to supply some of the computing capacity at the campus, the report said.

The tech, chip firms, and G42 did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The campus was announced during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Emirates in May when he announced deals with the Gulf state totaling over $200 billion.