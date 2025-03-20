Accenture flags federal contract cancellations, delays as US curbs spending

Consultancy firm Accenture said on Thursday the Trump administration's efforts to reduce federal spending have led to delays and cancellations of new contracts, sending the company's shares down more than 6 per cent in premarket trading.

The new U.S. administration is looking to streamline government operations and implement measures to reduce federal spending and the size of the federal workforce.

Accenture said its federal services unit is facing a slowdown as the U.S. General Services Administration instructed all federal agencies to review their contracts with consulting firms and cancel contracts that are not essential.

The unit catering to the U.S. federal government accounted for about 8 per cent of the company's total revenue in 2024.

"Many new procurement actions have slowed, which is negatively impacting our sales and revenue," Accenture said on a post-earnings call.

New bookings, a key indicator of future revenue for the company, fell 3 per cent to $20.9 billion in the second quarter.

Clients have reduced spending on consulting services and smaller-sized contracts due to heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Accenture said in a filing on Thursday.

However, strong demand for large-scale projects in cloud migration, artificial intelligence-related projects and data security has helped companies such as Accenture.

Revenue at its consulting service segment, which accounts for 59 per cent of Accenture's revenue, increased by 3 per cent to $8.3 billion.

But it fell short of the average analyst estimate of $8.54 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Accenture now expects annual revenue to grow between 5 per cent and 7 per cent, compared with its prior forecast of 4 per cent to 7 per cent. Analysts had expected revenue growth of 5.7 per cent.

The company's GenAI business recorded new bookings of $1.4 billion in the second quarter.

Accenture reported second-quarter revenue of $16.66 billion, compared with estimates of $16.62 billion.