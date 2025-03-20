Accenture raises full-year revenue forecast on AI services demand

Accenture raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on growing demand for its services to help clients integrate AI-powered tools into their operations.

Strong demand for large-scale projects in cloud migration, artificial intelligence-led digital transformation and data security has helped companies such as Accenture.

Accenture has secured several large projects and partnered with banks, telecommunication firms and sports firms among others.

The company now expects annual revenue to grow between 5 per cent and 7 per cent, compared with its prior forecast of 4 per cent to 7 per cent. Analysts had expected revenue growth of 5.7 per cent, according to data compiled by LSEG.