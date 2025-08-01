Activist Carronade builds pressure on Viasat to split business

Activist investor Carronade Capital Management urged Viasat to split its defense business as part of the satellite communications firm's ongoing strategic review.

Carronade — which holds a 2.6 per cent stake in the satellite communications firm — in an open letter to shareholders on Thursday called for either a spin-off or an IPO of the defense and advanced technologies (DAT) business, which it said is alone worth $50 per share.

The split could result in Viasat's shares trading at a range of $50 to $100 plus per-share pre-event, Carronade said.

Viasat's shares rose 3.8 per cent.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We believe DAT's business lines span critical and rapidly growing areas. This is further enhanced by market share gains, driving growth that continues to exceed overall total addressable market growth," Carronade said in the letter.

Viasat did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Viasat's communication services unit posted revenue of $3.3 billion for fiscal year 2025, while the defense segment brought in $1.22 billion.

The company expects mid-teen percentage revenue growth in the defense unit for fiscal 2026, driven by strong double-digit gains in information security, cyber defense, and space and mission systems.

The Financial Times, which first reported the development, said Carronade continues to build its stake in Viasat and also holds $30 million of the company's debt.