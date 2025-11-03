Adeia sues AMD for patent infringement over semiconductor technology

Technology licensing company Adeia filed two lawsuits against Advanced Micro Devices in Texas federal court on Monday for allegedly infringing ten patents related to semiconductor innovations.

The lawsuits said several models of AMD processors used in desktops, laptops and servers violate Adeia's patent rights in inventions for improved semiconductor manufacturing.

Spokespeople for AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaints.

ADEIA SEEKS A 'FAIR AND REASONABLE ARRANGEMENT'

Adeia CEO Paul Davis said AMD's use of its technology has "greatly contributed to their success as a market leader" and that Adeia would be open to "a fair and reasonable arrangement that reflects the value of our intellectual property."

Santa Clara, California-based AMD is one of the largest U.S. semiconductor companies. AMD signed a deal with the U.S. government last week to build two artificial-intelligence-powered supercomputers for advancing U.S. research and development.

San Jose, California-based Adeia was the intellectual property licensing unit of TiVo owner Xperi before Xperi was spun off into an independent company in 2022.

Adeia said in the complaint that its predecessor Tessera pioneered hybrid bonding and advanced process nodes, which are both technologies related to semiconductor manufacturing.

The lawsuit said AMD processors that include "3D V-Cache" technology, including its AI chips, were made using Adeia's patented methods.

Adeia requested an unspecified amount of monetary damages and a court order for AMD to stop using its patented technology.