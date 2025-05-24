Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Adidas warns of consumer data breach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Adidas warns of consumer data breach

Adidas warns of consumer data breach

FILE PHOTO: A staff member displays the AM4LDN shoe, at the launch of Adidas' new shoe line, made in a factory largely operated by robots, in London, Britain October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner/File Photo

24 May 2025 12:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :German sportswear maker Adidas said on Friday an unauthorised external party had obtained certain consumer data through a third-party customer service provider albeit not passwords or credit card data.

"We immediately took steps to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with leading information security experts," the company said in a statement.

Adidas said the breached data mainly consisted of contact information relating to consumers who had contacted its customer service help desk in the past.

"Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers," it said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement