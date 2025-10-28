Advantest hikes profit forecast by 25% on AI boost

TOKYO :Japan's Advantest on Tuesday hiked its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2026 by 25 per cent to 374 billion yen ($2.48 billion) as spending on artificial intelligence drives demand for its chip testing equipment.

"We have grown confident that the favourable business environment, supported by the ongoing build-out of global AI data centre infrastructure, will continue," CEO Douglas Lefever told an earnings briefing.

Operating profit rose 71 per cent to 108.4 billion yen in the July-September quarter compared to a year earlier, with the company raising its mid-term plan financial targets as AI-related investment boosts the industry.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)