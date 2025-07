TOKYO :Japanese chip testing equipment maker Advantest raised on Tuesday its full-year operating profit forecast by 24 per cent due to robust demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence.

The company forecast an operating profit of 300 billion yen ($2.02 billion) for the current business year to the end of March 2026, compared with an earlier forecast of 242 billion yen and an average estimate of 302.05 billon yen in a survey of 23 analysts by LSEG.

($1 = 148.7100 yen)