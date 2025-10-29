Adyen beats revenue estimates as payment volumes rise

Dutch payments group Adyen beat market expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as strong retail activity kept payment volumes high, but slightly narrowed its financial forecast through 2026.

Third-quarter net revenue grew 23 per cent from a year earlier on a constant currency basis to 598.4 million euros ($697.9 million). Analysts had expected 21.1 per cent growth on average, according to a Visible Alpha consensus poll provided by Adyen.

Adyen has often performed better than its peers because its diverse client base and worldwide reach leave it well-prepared to cope with shifts in consumer spending.

Still, the financial technology firm faces pressure from U.S. tariffs and the end of the "de minimis" exemption for packages valued below $800, which has hurt online shopping platforms such as eBay, one of Adyen's biggest clients.

As it nears the end of the period covered by its current financial targets, Adyen said it expected annual net revenue to grow in a percentage range between low and mid-twenties through 2026.

Previously, it had guided for a percentage rise between low and high twenties.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)