Business

Aeon Financial says its M&A deal with Vietnam's SeABank is invalid
Aeon Financial says its M&A deal with Vietnam's SeABank is invalid

FILE PHOTO: The Aeon logo is seen on a store in Osaka, Japan, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 06:57PM
TOKYO :Aeon Financial Service said on Friday that its deal to buy a financial company owned by Vietnam's Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank was invalid due to "inappropriate accounting transactions."

The Japanese financial services company, a subsidiary of the Aeon retail group, in February completed the acquisition of Post and Telecommunication Finance, a non-banking credit organisation, from SeABank for about 26.2 billion yen ($181.81 million).

But the Japanese company later found that accounting information disclosed before the agreement "significantly diverged from reality," it said in a statement.

SeABank did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Aeon Financial said it will seek to invalidate the equity transfer agreement, and wants to recoup expenses incurred in concluding the equity transfer agreement.

($1 = 144.1100 yen)

Source: Reuters
