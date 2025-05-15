Aeva sells 6% stake and inks manufacturing deal, shares rise  

SAN FRANCISCO :Aeva Technologies, a firm founded by former Apple engineers that makes sensors used in factories and self-driving vehicles, on Wednesday said it had sold a 6 per cent stake for $50 million to an unnamed strategic partner that will also handle some of its manufacturing in the future.

Aeva's lidar sensors help factory equipment and vehicles gain a three-dimensional view of their surroundings. Aeva's version of the technology can also detect how fast objects are moving, which can help cars determine if an object in the distance is stationary or moving.

Aeva did not name the partners, describing it as a "technology focused affiliate of a Global Fortune 500 company" that will also help it manufacture sensors for passenger vehicles. Aeva shares were up 3 per cent after the announcement.

The company has partnerships with firms such as Daimler Truck AG for autonomous driving as well as deals with Japanese and German firms to use the sensors to detect defects in objects moving down automated manufacturing lines.

Aeva reports earnings after the close of markets on Wednesday.