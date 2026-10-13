Ahold has no indication client data was stolen in cybersecurity incident

AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 : Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize has no indication that client data has been stolen in the cybersecurity incident that forced it to shut down several systems in recent days, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Dutch retailer, which operates the Netherlands' largest supermarket chain Albert Heijn and has major operations in other European countries as well as the United States, said on Monday that it was dealing with a "security issue" on its network and had taken several systems offline as a precaution.

The incident coincided with a cyberattack in France which saw refrigerators and freezers at hundreds of stores heating up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight, sparking fires and spoiling food.

The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre has said that there is no reason to believe that there is a link between the incident in the Netherlands and similar incidents in other countries.