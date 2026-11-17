Nov 17 : Artificial intelligence is accelerating the pace and scale of cyberattacks, leading to more incidents reported by businesses and creating new challenges for companies and their insurers, data from insurance broker Marsh showed.

"The signs that the attackers are using AI enabled and agentic tools to identify vulnerabilities is happening. So I would say we could attribute AI to a significant number of these," Meredith Schnur, Marsh Risk's US and Canada cyber practice leader, told Reuters in an interview this week.

• Marsh said its clients reported 105 cyber incidents in the last two weeks of October, more than double the 48 recorded in the final two weeks of May

• AI is enabling attackers to identify and exploit longstanding vulnerabilities, including unpatched software, exposed systems and weak identity controls, at a much faster pace

• Schnur said the speed and scale of AI tool adoption, coupled with organizations taking longer to contain attacks and respond to incidents, were the main factors driving the recent increase in cyber incident volumes

• "AI is not a peril, its an amplification of risk in all areas," Schnur said

• As AI tools become more widely accessible, attackers can scale their operations with fewer resources, widening the pool of potential targets and putting pressure on businesses

• According to GlobalData, cyber insurance premiums are set to grow at a faster pace over the next two years across the world as businesses respond to rising attack frequency

• It expects global cyber insurance premiums to rise 6.9 per cent to $16.6 billion in 2026, before accelerating to 10 per cent growth in 2027 to reach $18.3 billion