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AI agent firm Instinct raises $1 billion in latest funding round
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Business

AI agent firm Instinct raises $1 billion in latest funding round

AI agent firm Instinct raises $1 billion in latest funding round

The words "AI Agents", a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 Sep 2026 08:25PM
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Sept 28 : AI agent firm Instinct said on Monday it has raised $1 billion at a $10 billion valuation in a Series C funding round.

The round drew investments from Sequoia Capital, Benchmark Capital and Coatue, Instinct said in a statement.

San Francisco, California-based Instinct is developing a personal agent that can perform tasks autonomously.

The firm said it has released new products over the past months, including a concierge service meant to handle tasks such as bookings and making phone calls.

Source: Reuters
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