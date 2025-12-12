Logo
AI bellwether Broadcom shares fall 5% a day after results
A smartphone with a displayed Broadcom logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Dec 2025 03:15PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2025 03:22PM)
LONDON, Dec 12 : Broadcom shares dropped 4.7 per cent in Frankfurt on Friday a day after the company projected first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, but said margins would fall due to a higher mix of AI revenue. 

That fall was broadly in line with its U.S. after-hours move. 

Broadcom has jumped into the AI chip business, which has investors nervous about the profitability and costs of enormous investments. 

The company has a backlog of $73 billion that it anticipates shipping over the next 18 months, CEO Hock Tan said on a post-earnings call, but his lieutenant said profit margins could drop.

Source: Reuters
