AI cybersecurity startup Armadin valued at over $2.5 billion after new funding round

Oct 1 : Armadin said on Thursday that it raised $255.5 million in a Series B funding round, which values the AI cybersecurity company at more than $2.5 billion.

Investors have poured large sums into early-stage startups building defenses against AI-driven cyberattacks.

• Andreessen Horowitz and Accel co-led the round, joined by new investors Bain Capital Ventures and Redpoint as well as existing backers, including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo Ventures and In-Q-Tel

• The round took total funding to $445 million, Armadin said

• The company will use the money to scale its platform, research, training and go-to-market efforts

• Armadin uses a swarm of AI agents that act like hackers to find weaknesses

• The company was founded by CEO Kevin Mandia, who also founded cybersecurity firm Mandiant and later sold it to Google