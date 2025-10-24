AI data centre startup Crusoe raising $1.38 billion in latest funding round

AI data centre startup Crusoe is raising $1.38 billion at a valuation of about $10 billion from an anticipated Series E funding round, the Denver-based company said on Thursday

The oversubscribed round is being co-led by Valor Equity Partners and Mubadala Capital and includes Nvidia, Fidelity Management and Founders Fund as some of its major investors.

The company, which was involved in building OpenAI's first big data centre in the U.S., has raised about $3.9 billion since its inception in 2018.

It recently announced that the first phase of its 1.2 gigawatt data center in Abilene, Texas campus, was live just one year after construction began.