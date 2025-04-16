AI-generated music accounts for 18% of all tracks uploaded to Deezer

About 18 per cent of songs uploaded to Deezer are fully generated by AI, the French streaming platform said on Wednesday, underscoring the technology's growing use amid copyright risks and concerns about fair payouts to artists.

Deezer said more than 20,000 AI-generated tracks are uploaded on its platform each day, which is nearly twice the number reported four months ago.

"AI-generated content continues to flood streaming platforms like Deezer and we see no sign of it slowing down," said Aurelien Herault, the company's innovation chief.

Herault added that a detection tool launched in January was helping the company filter fully AI-generated tracks from the algorithmic recommendations for its 9.7 million subscribers.

The rising use of generative AI in creative industries has triggered a wave of lawsuits, with artists, authors and rights holders accusing AI firms of using copyrighted material without consent or compensation to train their models.

Among the targets are AI music tools Suno and Udio, which are facing legal actions from Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

The labels, which represent artists such as Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran, accused the startups of mass copyright infringement last year for allegedly training AI systems on their recordings.

Deezer's detection tool can spot outputs from Suno and Udio, the streaming platform said.

Dozens of musicians, including Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Stevie Wonder, also wrote an open letter last year warning that AI-generated music trained using their work could "sabotage creativity" and sideline human artists.

Beyond the music industry, AI's entry into Hollywood and filmmaking has created controversy as well.

This year's Academy Awards sparked a debate over the use of AI in the production and enhancement of several nominated films, including some contenders for Best Picture.

In 2023, Hollywood writers and actors staged high-profile strikes demanding stronger protection against AI's use.