AI helps Pearson grow sales 5% in back-to-school quarter

LONDON : British education company Pearson reported 5 per cent growth in underlying sales in its third quarter on Tuesday, boosted by a stronger performance in assessment and qualifications, putting it on track to meet market expectations for the year.

It said all of its divisions were up in the quarter, including a return to growth in higher education, where the deployment of AI study tools helped drive sales up 4 per cent.

Chief Executive Omar Abbosh said Pearson was accelerating the deployment of AI across its business and it was starting to see a commercial benefit.

There were over 5 million student interactions with the tools in the nine-month period to September, it said, and the technology had been extended to more than 90 titles for the recent back-to-school period.

Analysts currently expect Pearson to report adjusted operating profit of 598 million pounds ($775 million) for the full year, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7711 pounds)