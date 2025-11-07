AI platforms not danger but opportunity for Amadeus, CEO says

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus is "extremely well positioned" to deal with possible expansion into its industry by large-language-models and AI platforms like ChatGPT, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

According to Luis Maroto, Amadeus' objective is to be the key technology provider for AI platforms, supplying them with real-time pricing, among other services.

"As we have done at times of other technology changes, we aim to be playing that role in the middle," Maroto said on a call with analysts, adding that he does not believe the goal of AI platforms is to become merchants and content aggregators.

Dealing with the complexity of servicing and pricing is "not an easy task", he said.

The operator of the world's largest travel booking system reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit earlier on Friday, driven by strong performances across its divisions and an uptick in bookings.