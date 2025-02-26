AI startup Bridgetown Research raises $19 million in latest funding

Artificial Intelligence startup Bridgetown Research said on Wednesday it had raised $19 million in a funding round led by venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from a leading research university.

The Series A funding round valued the Seattle-based company at $250 million, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

While most AI solutions focus on searching and summarizing information using large language models (LLMs), Bridgetown Research develops AI agents that gather proprietary data from experts and customer surveys.

These agents analyze the data to identify patterns and generate insights, aiding executives and investors in making strategic decisions.

With the latest fundraise, Bridgetown plans to invest further in training AI agents or bots to perform a broader set of analyses and enhance access to sector-specific intelligence through partnerships.

The company, which initially focused on private equity deal screening, has expanded to encompass a broader range of market research services.

The startup was founded by Harsh Sahai, who previously led machine learning teams at e-commerce giant Amazon.com and served as the engagement manager at McKinsey & Co.