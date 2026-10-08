Logo
Logo

Business

AI use lifts participation in WorldQuant contest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AI use lifts participation in WorldQuant contest

AI use lifts participation in WorldQuant contest

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 Oct 2026 04:12PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2026 04:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 8 : Hedge fund WorldQuant said on Wednesday registrations for this year's flagship global quant research contest have almost doubled from a year earlier, as increased adoption of AI has helped more university students build trading models.

Here are more details:

• The International Quant Championship, run by WorldQuant, a spin-off of Millennium Management, challenges entrants to build mathematical models that forecast price movements across a range of financial instruments

• About 156,000 people signed up this year, compared with roughly 80,000 in 2025, the firm said

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Victor Ayebameru, a student from Adekunle Ajasin University in Nigeria who taught himself quant finance, took first place, highlighting how wider use of AI is lowering entry barriers in quantitative financial trading

• More than 40,000 women participated and approximately 28 per cent of participants came from Africa, said Nitish Maini, chief strategy officer at WorldQuant

• Easier access to AI tools has helped students from different backgrounds to develop trading algorithms, boosting interest in quantitative trading competitions that are becoming key recruiting grounds for major hedge funds

• There was a notable increase in solo participation this year, the hedge fund said

• Global hedge fund firms that manage more than $1 billion in assets saw their combined assets rise by more than 19 per cent to a record $4.05 trillion by the end of 2025, according to data from With Intelligence, with quant-focused funds posting average asset growth of 30 per cent over the year

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement