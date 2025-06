PARIS :The CEO of Capital A Group, Tony Fernandes, said on Wednesday the owner of AirAsia is in talks to buy 50 to 70 Airbus A321XLR within the next one to three months, but that the first priority is to complete the group's restructuring.

Asia's largest low-cost carrier also remains in talks to buy 100 Airbus A220 or Embraer E2 regional jets but there will be no announcement on plane orders at this week's Paris Airshow, he told Reuters in an interview.