Malaysian budget airline AirAsia posted on Monday (Nov 23) a net loss of RM381.3 million (US$92.5 million) for the third quarter, as elevated jet fuel prices weighed on its operations.

The loss for the three months ended Sep 30 was narrower than a net loss of RM830.5 million in the second quarter.

Revenue fell 8.4 per cent to RM4.66 billion from RM5.09 billion in the prior quarter.

AirAsia did not provide year-earlier comparisons due to accounting treatment arising from its January acquisition of Capital A's aviation business.