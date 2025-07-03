Logo
Airbus to sell more A330neo jets to Malaysia Airlines, sources say
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Airbus pavilion at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/ File Photo

03 Jul 2025 04:37AM
PARIS :Europe's Airbus is close to winning an order from Malaysia Aviation Group for more A330neo long-haul jets, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The parent of flag carrier Malaysia Airlines could announce the deal during a visit to Paris by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim later this week, they said.

None of the companies immediately responded to requests for comment.

MAG Managing Director Izham Ismail told the New Straits Times last month that the group was evaluating the possibility of exercising options for 20 A330neos, to be followed by a competition between planemakers to add larger Airbus A350s, Boeing 787s or Boeing 777X jets.

In 2022, MAG ordered 20 A330neos and took out options for another 20.

Source: Reuters
