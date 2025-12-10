Airbus wins €50 million contract to deploy French military AI

Dec 10 - Airbus has agreed a 50 million euros ($58 million) contract to incorporate artificial intelligence developed by the French Ministerial Agency for Defence AI (AMIAD) into weapons and information systems used by the French armed forces.

The contract's initial phase will focus on upgrading Spationav, the country's maritime surveillance system, by integrating AI to process satellite-derived data, the company said.

Future implementations are expected to extend across intelligence, cybersecurity, and the management of military telecommunications networks, as France aims to centralize all data collected from sensors in satellites, radars, and drones.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)