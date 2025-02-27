Aixtron expects 2025 revenue below last year's level

German chip systems manufacturer Aixtron expects its 2025 revenue to come in below last year's level, it said on Thursday citing a challenging market environment.

The group expects full-year revenue to come in between 530 million and 600 million euros ($554.65-$627.90 million) in 2025, compared to 633.2 million euros a year earlier.

Its annual order intake fell 7 per cent to 596.4 million euros in 2024, below the prior-year level of 640.7 million euros.

Chip stocks have been under pressure as higher demand from artificial intelligence (AI) has failed to make up for weak demand for automotive, PC and memory chips.

U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, which could disrupt the global supply chain, has raised concerns globally.

Aixtron also said it expects first-quarter revenue to come between 90 million to 110 million euros, compared to 118.3 million euros during the same period last year.

The company, which supplies deposition equipment for chipmakers, will propose a dividend of 0.15 euros per share for 2024 compared to 0.40 euros in 2023.

($1 = 0.9556 euros)