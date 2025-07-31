Aixtron posts Q2 sales above market expectations

German chip systems manufacturer Aixtron reported a better than expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, citing increasing demand for datacom lasers particularly for AI centers.

The group's sales rose 4 per cent to 137.4 million euros ($156.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, at the upper end of its guided range of 120-140 million euros and above analysts' average estimate of 128.2 million euros in an LSEG poll.

Its quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 23.6 million euros, up from 12.9 million a year earlier, exceeding analysts' forecast of 22.6 million euros, according to LSEG data.

"Although a broader market recovery has yet to take shape, our strong execution keeps us firmly on track," CEO Felix Grawert said in a statement.

Felix added that the company sees continued momentum in the datacom laser market, even if silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics markets have not reached the turning point yet.

The company said it will continue to monitor the impact of U.S. tariff policies on the global economy and any resulting countermeasures.

U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and uncertainty over his trade policies have sent global markets into a tailspin and significantly dampened investors' economic optimism.

Aixtron confirmed its full-year outlook for 2025, expecting revenue between 530 million and 600 million euros, down from 633.2 million euros in 2024.

($1 = 0.8756 euros)