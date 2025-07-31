Aker, Nscale, OpenAI plan $1 billion Norway AI facility

OSLO :Norway's Aker ASA said on Thursday it is partnering with Nscale Global Holdings and OpenAI to build an artificial intelligence facility in northern Norway, aiming to install 100,000 NVIDIA chips by the end of 2026.

The partnership, called Stargate Norway, will use 100 per cent renewable energy to power the AI facility, Norwegian conglomerate Aker said in a joint statement with Nscale and OpenAI.

Stargate Norway will be owned by a 50/50 joint venture between Nscale and Aker, investing about $1 billion for the initial phase of the project and with the potential to increase the site's capacity tenfold in future phases, they said.

The facility, located in a hydropower-rich region of Norway, will be among the first AI gigafactories in Europe, Nscale CEO Josh Payne said in the statement.

"Sovereign, scalable and sustainable infrastructure is now essential to remain competitive," he added.