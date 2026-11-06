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Alphabet discloses $548 million worth of Qualcomm stake
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Alphabet discloses $548 million worth of Qualcomm stake

Alphabet discloses $548 million worth of Qualcomm stake

FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Nov 2026 07:13PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2026 07:20PM)
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Nov 6 : Alphabet said on Friday it held nearly 3 million shares, or a stake worth $547.9 million, in chipmaker Qualcomm as of September.

Qualcomm shares rose more than 3 per cent in premarket trading.

The Google parent has also increased its position in Elon Musk's SpaceX to about 555 million shares from 551.2 million earlier.

Qualcomm earlier this week irked investors when it missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly smartphone chip sales due to weak demand, even though it forecast better-than-expected revenue for its nascent data-center segment.

Source: Reuters
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