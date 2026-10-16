Alphabet's Waymo plans first Canada robotaxi service in Toronto in 2028

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Waymo is owned by Alphabet, not Google)

Oct 16 : Alphabet's Waymo said on Friday it plans to bring its autonomous ride-hailing service to Toronto in 2028, marking the self-driving company's first planned deployment in Canada and its latest move to expand beyond the US.

Here are some details:

• Waymo, which operates commercial robotaxi services in several US cities, said it would partner with Element Fleet Management for fleet operations in Toronto as it expands to markets including London and Tokyo

• The company said it will begin groundwork in Canada's largest city, including mapping and engagement with local authorities, as it prepares for a future deployment of the Waymo Driver.

• Waymo also plans to create hundreds of jobs over time in fleet maintenance, validation driving, customer service and other operations functions