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Amazon accused in lawsuit of systematic pregnancy discrimination
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Amazon accused in lawsuit of systematic pregnancy discrimination

Amazon accused in lawsuit of systematic pregnancy discrimination

Amazon logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 Sep 2026 10:18PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2026 10:24PM)
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NEW YORK, Sept 8 : Amazon.com was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the retailer of systematically discriminating against pregnant workers.

According to a complaint filed in the Brooklyn, New York, federal court, Amazon routinely violates federal and New York worker protection laws by denying pregnant workers basic accommodations such as chairs, bathroom and water breaks, and time off for prenatal appointments.

The lawsuit by four former warehouse employees challenges the Seattle-based company's alleged policies to threaten and "regularly" fire pregnant employees who take too much time off, and demand medical documentation from those who request accommodations.

"Amazon violates the law at every turn," the complaint said.

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The lawsuit seeks damages including lost pay and benefits, as well as punitive damages.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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