Amazon adds news tab to Prime Video in user expansion push

Dec 3 : Amazon.com said on Wednesday it is rolling out a dedicated news tab on its Prime Video streaming service, which will become available to all U.S. customers for free by the end of the year.

The section, hosting news networks that include ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, LiveNOW from Fox, CNN Headlines and NBC News NOW, will cover a broad selection of topics such as world, national and regional news.

The e-commerce giant is looking to make it more convenient for customers to access live networks and grow its user base as it grapples with strong competition from rivals looking to increase market share.

Separately on Wednesday, Amazon also announced a subscription channel where customers can watch a selection of Sony Pictures movies and shows.

Sony Pictures Core is available on Prime Video to customers in the U.S. and Canada for $6.99 per month.