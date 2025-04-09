Amazon considers $15 billion warehouse expansion plan, Bloomberg News reports

Amazon.com is considering a $15 billion warehouse expansion plan for about 80 new logistics facilities in U.S. cities and rural areas, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is asking potential capital partners to submit proposals, according to the report, which said the facilities are expected to be mostly delivery hubs, but some of the properties would also include large fulfillment centers packed with robots.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The e-commerce company's request for information from financing partners predated U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcement from last week, Bloomberg said, adding it was unclear how the shift in trade policy would impact Amazon's plans.

An expansion of this scale would mark a significant turn in Amazon's investments in its e-commerce business. Having invested heavily in its retail operations throughout the pandemic, the company has cut back spending on the business in recent years, instead focusing sharply on its cloud unit and AI technologies.