Amazon developing consumer AR glasses to rival Meta, The Information reports

Amazon.com is developing augmented reality (AR) glasses for consumers, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the plans, a move that would put the company in competition with Facebook owner Meta.

The glasses, internally codenamed "Jayhawk," will include microphones, speakers, a camera and a full‑color display in one eye, the report said. Amazon is aiming to roll out the product to consumers in late 2026 or early 2027.

Amazon declined a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The project would mark Amazon’s entry into the consumer AR‑glasses market. The company has already been working on specialized eyewear for delivery drivers, according to a Reuters exclusive report last year.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Those eyeglasses would provide turn‑by‑turn navigation on a small screen along routes and at each stop, Reuters reported at the time.

Both models use the same underlying display technology, according to The Information. The consumer version will have a full‑color display and a sleeker, less bulky design than the delivery model, the Information reported.

The delivery‑worker glasses could debut as soon as the second quarter of 2026, with an initial production plan of about 100,000 units, the report said.

Amazon’s consumer AR glasses would compete directly with Meta Platforms, which is expected to unveil a new version of its AR glasses at its Connect conference next week, according to media reports.

Meta partnered with EssilorLuxottica’s Oakley earlier this year on AI‑powered smart glasses, following the success of its Ray‑Ban Meta line, which has sold in the millions since its 2023 launch, media reports said.